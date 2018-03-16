South Bay leaders make major announcement on sewage spills

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - State leader Ben Hueso, the mayor of Imperial Beach, along with others made an announcement Friday on cross-border pollution.

Senator Hueso calls on Governor Jerry Brown to join the fight to end cross-border pollution. He says it's been going on for way too long and residents have had it.

"We need to protect our community, we need to protect the health of the people of our state and enough is enough," Hueso said.

They feel the federal government is requesting billions of dollars to build a wall at the border, but has failed repeatedly to act on the contamination issue that has plagued the Tijuana River Valley, Imperial Beach residents, businesses and tourism in the San Diego region for 30 years.



In that time, millions of gallons of wastewater, sediment and trash have poured into the area's coastal waters with no effective diversion system in place.



February of 2017 had one of the largest raw sewage spills, with more than 140 million gallons flowing into the Tijuana River Valley and Estuary.



A couple of things are happening in an effort to promote change. Next Saturday the 2nd annual March for Clean H2O will take place.



Marchers will gather at the Imperial Beach Portwood Pier Plaza wearing blue and carrying clean water signs and will march down the Pier.



A few weeks ago a coalition of South Bay leaders decided to sue the federal government over cross-border sewage flows.



The lawsuit accuses the international boundary and water commission of violating the clean water act.



Since January first, south bay beaches have been shut down more than 25 times over sewage spilled.



