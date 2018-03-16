Get ready for St. Patrick's Day with Clan Rince Irish Dancers

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - What better way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day than watching traditional Irish dancing!

Clan Rince, gaelic for “dance family” is the place to go for all Irish dancing.

Not only do you learn to dance, but they also teach you the tradition of the dances as well.

Instructor Jeannie Thornton and a crew of 7 of her dancers joined Morning Extra to help get you in the St. Paddy’s Day mood!

Want to see the dancing live? Clan Rince will be walking in the big St. Patrick’s Day parade in Downtown.



