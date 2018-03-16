Green food! Green beer! Your St. Patrick's Day plans are here

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Struggling with St. Patrick’s Day plans? Don’t worry there are plenty of places to go celebrate.

From Downtown to North County there is something for everybody.

In the Gaslamp Quarter, The Smoking Gun will be taken over by Paddy’s Irish Pub (from Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia) offering riot punch, Irish whiskey and hams beer boilermakers, green beer and green Jell-O shots.

In La Jolla, Nautilus Tavern will have traditional St. Paddy’s Day food like corned beef, cabbage and red potatoes with grilled hot pastrami sandwiches. In addition to the food there will be Jameson and Guinness specials.

In Carlsbad, Park 101 will be serving green donuts, green cotton candy and themed cocktails and smoothies.

They all joined Morning Extra to whip up some amazing green eats.