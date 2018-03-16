Check out "Funny How It Happens" the most uncommon telling of a love story

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Cute couple alert! Although life wasn’t always like a romantic comedy for Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett. Jarrod was stuck in the "friend zone" going on a number of friend-dates before they actually started dating.

The two now have a show called Funny How It Happens, which takes an intimate look at the uncanny parallels and fortuitous make-it-or-break-it moments throughout their careers and friendship that eventually brought them together as husband and wife.

"Funny How It Happens" has made its way to America’s Finest City at Martinis above Fourth.

Kelli and Jarrod joined Morning Extra Friday Morning to give a little tease of what you will see at their show.

Interested in attending Saturday’s show? Tickets are $30-40 and can be purchased here.