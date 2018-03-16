Oklahoma mom who once married her son goes to jail for marrying her daughter

An Oklahoma woman who married her daughter has been sentenced to two years in prison and eights years of probation for incest.
Patricia Ann Spann, 46, pleaded guilty to marrying her biological daughter Misty Velvet Dawn Spann, 26, in 2016 in Lawton, Okla., The Oklahoman reported. In addition to jail time and probation, Spann must register as a sex offender upon her release.
Spann had previously lost custody of her daughter Misty, but the mother and daughter later reconnected and "hit it off," according to an arrest affidavit obtained by People.
Authorities found out about the relationship in August 2016 after a Department of Human Services worker investigated a child welfare complaint, according The Oklahoman.
Spann and her daughter were charged in Stephens County District Court in September 2016.
A judge annulled the marriage in October 2017. According to a court affidavit, Spann had previously married one of her sons in 2008, but that marriage was also annulled at the son's request in 2010.
Spann told authorities that she never had a sexual relationship with her son, and that she married her daughter with "hopes of adopting a child," People reported, citing the affidavit.
Story courtesy of WFMY News 2
