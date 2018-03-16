Former Astros' prospect's ex-girlfriend regrets not filing charges

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- Fabiana Perez, the now ex-girlfriend of former Corpus Christi Hooks player Danry Vasquez, spoke Thursday to Univision about the recently released video that showed the baseball player assaulting her.

The footage was captured by security cameras in a stairwell at Whataburger Field. The Corpus Christi Hooks soon cut ties with Vasquez, and when the video was released this week, the minor league baseball time he played for in Pennsylvania cut him from the team.

Perez said she regrets not pressing charges against Vasquez. She said the two ended their six-year relationship a few months after the attack happened, and that Vasquez is now married to another woman.

As for why she didn't press charges at the time, she said, "It's true what they say: You need to walk a mile in someone's shoes to know how you'd feel in their situation. People don't know the stuff that I lived. People don't know the fear that I suffered."

Perez said she hopes that God forgives Vasquez and that he has changed for the sake of his wife.