South Carolina Juvenile Started Walmart Fire that Caused $6 Million in Damage, Chief Says

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A fire at a Columbia Walmart that caused $6 million in damage appears to have been started by a juvenile.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said Friday they have made contact with the child and charges could be coming. Jenkins said it appears the fire was sent intentionally.

The night before, Jenkins had said the fire's origin was 'suspicious.' They made that determination because the fire started in the paper section.

"It started in an area where it would have been hard to start a fire," Jenkins said.

Jenkins also said there is surveillance video that's helping in the investigation.

The blaze began a little after 8 p.m. at the location along Garners Ferry Road. As a precaution, people were told to leave the store.

Jenkins says actual damage to the store is about $5,000, but he said that Walmart told him that all of the inventory in the store will have to be replaced because smoke filled the whole building. Jenkins said he was told the estimated damage to the merchandise is about $6 million.

Chief Jenkins has said it will be closed for "a while".

On Friday morning, people came to the store to try and shop and pick up their prescriptions. We're told that the pharmacy is transferring ordered prescriptions to their Forest Drive location, and that 's where people can call to see if they can get their medicine.