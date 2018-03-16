Thousands expected for ShamROCK celebration Saturday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego’s largest St. Patrick’s Day festival is back!



The annual San Diego ShamROCK returns Saturday, March 17th from 4 p.m. to midnight.



Championed for its diverse lineup each year, they’ve lined up Everlast, Black Irish Texas, and Too $hort as their 2018 headliners!



Fifty thousand square feet of green AstroTurf will blanket the streets for the huge block party.



More than 15,000 people are expected to attend.



For ticket information head to www.sandiegoshamrock.com.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs enjoys the tunes from The Fooks in the spirit of #StPatricksDay.