$1,000 Reward: Suspect wanted for sexual assault in the Hillcrest area

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – San Diego Police on Friday reached out to the public for help to identify and locate a suspect wanted for sexual assault in Hillcrest.

According to investigators, on March 14th, around 11:00 p.m., a female victim left a business located along University in Hillcrest when she approached a vehicle waiting in the roadway.

The victim proceeded to enter the vehicle believing the driver was the ride she had requested.

San Diego police said a short time later the driver of the vehicle sexually assaulted the victim. When the driver released the victim, police were called.

Detectives continue to search for witnesses and evidence.

The victim described the suspect as a Hispanic male, about 40-years-old with a receding hair line and a mustache.

The vehicle was described as being a dark colored four-door sedan.

Anyone with information on the identity and/or location of the suspect should call SDPD’s Sex Crimes Unit, Detective J. Margolis at (619) 531-2939 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.