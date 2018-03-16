Company buys thousands of dollars worth of pizza to feed San Diego's homeless

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - On Thursday night, the HeartCore Leadership company purchased thousands of dollars worth of Domino's Pizza to feed San Diego's homeless in downtown.

HeartCore Leadership said they only thought they would raise $1,000, but within hours they were able to raise $6,000 from its members doing Facebook LIVE and texting friends.

The company said they will continue to purchase pizzas to feed the homeless, and will donate thousands of dollars to a local charity that works year-round to help solve the homeless crisis.

HeartCore Leadership is leadership program for entrepreneurs, business leaders, athletes and other driven individuals.