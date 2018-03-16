Generous Donation: Patio theft victim will be sitting pretty again

PACIFIC BEACH (NEWS 8) – The owners of Hauser's Patio reached out to News 8 Friday morning asking to be put in contact with the couple who had their furniture stolen from their patio in Pacific Beach this week.

Elsa Hodges and her husband Jeremy are the owners of Hauser’s in the Morena District. The couple said they had heard one too many stories about people getting their patio furniture stolen.

“Every time we sell something to someone in Pacific Beach, Mission Beach, we always warn them – secure your furniture. It will come up lost,” said Jeremy.

The most recent incident happened Wednesday morning in Pacific Beach. Surveillance video shows a man, without shoes on, tip-toe onto the front porch of an Opal Street home.

Within ten minutes, he steals hundreds of dollars worth of patio furniture – a crime he is suspected of doing at least half-a-dozen times in the same area.

After seeing News 8’s story on Thursday, the Hodges reached out and said they wanted to replace the stolen items free of charge.

Friday afternoon, Pete and Robyn Wuerstle came into their showroom to look around. While the couple was impressed with the showroom, they were even more so with the Hodges’ generosity.

In fact, Pete and Robyn said they want to pay it forward by either donating the furniture they get to someone else in need or contributing to a charitable cause.

