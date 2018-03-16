Suspect allegedly selling basketball tickets robs victim of money near SDSU

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – On Friday, San Diego Police announced their search for a suspect involved in a robbery off the San Diego State University campus.

According to police, an unknown male suspect approached the victim with the intent of selling basketball tickets.

The victim told police, the suspect stole their money and may be carrying a small knife. There were no injuries reported.

The suspect fled on foot toward the Aztec Student Union and was last seen near Campanile Drive, according to investigators.

The victim described the suspect as a Black male adult, 6’ tall, about 120 lbs., and 19-20 years old. He is described to be wearing a gray beanie, gray sweatpants, a red hoodie, and red Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information or questions should contact the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or by calling CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477.

If seen, immediately call 9-1-1, and do not confront the suspect or get involved.