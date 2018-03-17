Where is Amy Yu? Police Say 16-Year-Old May Have Flown to Cancun - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Where is Amy Yu? Police Say 16-Year-Old May Have Flown to Cancun With 45-Year-Old Man

Updated: Mar 17, 2018 8:10 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.