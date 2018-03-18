Man shot and killed in officer-involved shooting following pursuit in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A man was shot and killed by police at an officer-involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.



No officers, deputies or bystanders were injured in the shooting and a handgun was recovered at the scene of the shooting, said Lt. Rich Williams of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.



Escondido police officers responded a little after 7:30 p.m. Saturday to a disturbance call in the 1400 block of Timber Glen, and reported a possible suspect fleeing the area in a vehicle, Williams said.



Officers pursued the suspect and requested assistance from deputies as well as San Pasqual Tribal Police, when the chase approached the Valley View Casino, he said.



"The suspect stopped near the entrance to the casino and confrontation ensued with officers," he said. "An officer-involved shooting resulted and the suspect was apparently struck by gunfire."



Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, he said.



"The facts surrounding the shooting are currently under investigation by the sheriff's Homicide Unit," Williams said. "The number of shots fired and number of officers who fired shots have not yet been determined."



The San Diego Sheriff's Department's Homicide Unit asked anyone with any information regarding the incident to call them at (858) 974-2321.