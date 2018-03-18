Alleged drunk teen hits car in Rancho Bernardo, pinning man between bumpers

RANCHO BERNARDO (CNS) - A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
At about 9 p.m. Saturday, a 54-year-old man stopped his BMW in the 14900 block of Camino Del Norte in Rancho Bernardo, to check the tow strap to the Nissan Sentra that he was towing behind, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department. A 54-year-old woman was also riding in the Sentra.
The man was in between the two cars, tightening a tow strap, when a 16-year-old boy behind the wheel of a 2000 Nissan XTerra rear-ended the Sentra, pinning the man between the Sentra and the BMW, Heims said.
The force of the crash broke both of the man's legs, and he was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Heims said.
The woman riding in the Sentra complained of pain but did not need to be hospitalized.
Police arrested the 16-year-old driver of the XTerra on suspicion of drunken driving, Heims said. His name was not released.
Adam Shacknai is on the stand Monday morning, as testimony continues in the wrongful death lawsuit of Rebecca Zahau.
The San Diego Police Department has launched an internal investigation into a program intended to reward officers for making drug arrests.
Since the shooting massacre last month at a Florida high school, at least 19 threats have been made against San Diego-area schools, and the San Diego County District Attorney's office has charged nine juveniles in connection with those threats and menacing messages.
Two people died early Sunday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash in North County.
A warming trend that began Sunday in most of San Diego County will continue Monday with dry and warmer weather expected to continue until the middle of this week.
Police were involved a pursuit late Saturday that ended with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Escondido.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.