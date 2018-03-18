Alleged drunk teen hits car in Rancho Bernardo, pinning man between bumpers

RANCHO BERNARDO (CNS) - A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.



At about 9 p.m. Saturday, a 54-year-old man stopped his BMW in the 14900 block of Camino Del Norte in Rancho Bernardo, to check the tow strap to the Nissan Sentra that he was towing behind, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department. A 54-year-old woman was also riding in the Sentra.



The man was in between the two cars, tightening a tow strap, when a 16-year-old boy behind the wheel of a 2000 Nissan XTerra rear-ended the Sentra, pinning the man between the Sentra and the BMW, Heims said.



The force of the crash broke both of the man's legs, and he was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Heims said.



The woman riding in the Sentra complained of pain but did not need to be hospitalized.



Police arrested the 16-year-old driver of the XTerra on suspicion of drunken driving, Heims said. His name was not released.