Café 21: Easter Kid's Craft & Cooking Class

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Get your kids in the kitchen with you!

Cafe 21 will host a kids’ cooking and craft class Thursday, March 22nd to celebrate Easter and spring.

Every child will take home a basket of painted Easter eggs on a bed of micro greens along with house made brownies. The class is $35 per child and parents are FREE.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs spent the morning at the Adams Avenue location to see how the kids will craft and bake using all natural ingredients.

