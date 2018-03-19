‘Vanderpump Rules’: Kristen Doute Says ‘Pure Chaos’ Causes Her t - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

‘Vanderpump Rules’: Kristen Doute Says ‘Pure Chaos’ Causes Her to Throw a Drink at James Kennedy (Exclusive)

Updated: Mar 19, 2018 1:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.