Bright Futures 5K helps homeless youth

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Young people are making a huge difference in our community.



Kids4Community founder Kenan Pala, 14, is putting together, with a group of teen volunteers, the Bright Futures 5K.



This event is the "Only" and very possibly the "First" 5K in San Diego that has been organized by the young community organizers of San Diego.



Organization committee, volunteers are made of middle and high school kids from around San Diego.



The event will also feature exhibits of young inventors and entrepreneurs from local schools.



All proceeds will benefit the homeless youth population in San Diego to help the get equipped for a Brighter Future.



The event will be held Sunday March 25th at 7:30 a.m. at the Embarcadero Marina Park South.



For more information visit www.kids4.org.