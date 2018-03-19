Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation: San Diego students gifted new school shirts

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Monday was a special day for some local students.

They were sporting new school shirts which they got to design themselves, all thanks to the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation.

The foundation is dedicated to improving communities throughout San Diego County, including Riley Alternative School where the principal says the partnership has improved school spirit.

With these partnerships, Miles Himmel carries on his father's legacy of bringing joy and happiness to people.

Students at Riley were excited to get their new school shirts provided by the foundation. Teachers said the shirts will help unite students and improve morale.

The students at Riley Alternative School have special needs and have worked together to come up with their own schoolwide motto.

As the Riley Knights, they thought their motto should be: "Our future is bright because we think, we try, we triumph."

Miles says he loves giving back to the community and has a special connection to this school.

The relationship between the school and the foundation began last year. In September, Miles was on campus as artists worked to create a beautiful mural to brighten the school for students.

RELATED COVERAGE