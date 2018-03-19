Zevely Zone: A lot of "I cans" will lead to a great "I do" - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zevely Zone: A lot of "I cans" will lead to a great "I do"

Posted: Updated:

CARLSBAD (NEWS 8) - A young Carlsbad couple is raising money for their dream wedding in the most unexpected of ways. 

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff shows us how the community is helping the couple one can and bottle at a time. 

If you would like to donate your recyclables to Joel and Mikayla, contact them via email at: joelsarnold96@gmail.com.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.