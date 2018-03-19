Parents Protest: Bike track built on city property is bulldozed

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A popular Point Loma Heights bike track, known as a “pump track,” has been damaged and parents are fighting to save it.

Parents said their kids just want to have fun outdoors, but the track sits on city property – which is where the issue lies.

The track currently sits on San Diego Housing Commission property, and the group that built it for the kids was told to not build the track – the last one was torn down in 2012.

Below is a statement from Debbie Ruane, Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer of the San Diego Housing Commission:



"An unauthorized and unpermitted makeshift bike park was set up by unknown individuals on the undeveloped property that is owned by the San Diego Housing Commission (SDHC) at the corner of Famosa and Nimitz Boulevard. Some of the no trespassing signs placed on the property by SDHC have been removed. Without sufficient insurance, SDHC, a public agency, cannot allow the property to be used as a bike park. The property is being planned to be developed as affordable housing. We are pleased to be working with the Community Planning Group on the future development of affordable housing at this site."

News 8’s Shawn Styles reports from Point Loma Heights with more details.