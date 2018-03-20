Police investigating deadly fight in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A possible homicide suspect was in custody Tuesday morning after a fight near a Chula Vista gas station left a man dead, police said.



Few details of the slaying were immediately available, but police were dispatched just before 8:20 p.m. in response to a report of two men fighting at the ARCO gas station at 765 E Street, Chula Vista police Lt. Miriam Foxx said. The gas station is just east of Interstate 5, near dozens of restaurants, fast food eateries, hotels and stores.



"Our officers got there and found one man down on the ground," Foxx said. "He later passed away at a hospital."



It wasn't immediately clear if the man was shot, stabbed or suffered another type of fatal injury, the lieutenant said. The victim's name was being withheld pending family notification.



Homicide detectives responded to the scene, and during their investigation, the suspect returned to the gas station, Foxx said. It wasn't immediately clear if he returned to surrender or for some other reason, but he was arrested in connection to the killing. His name was not released.



The investigation was ongoing. Police expected to release more details.