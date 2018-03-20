Man Runs Entire L.A. Marathon Backwards to Raise Money for Epilepsy Research

Deputy First Class Blaine Gaskill had no back up, but that didn't stop him from confronting a high school shooter in Maryland Tuesday and opening fire.
For the first time in more than a decade, there may be a break in the cold case of a television anchor who vanished on her way to work.
A 2-year-old girl has made a miraculous recovery after she was bitten by a rattlesnake while playing with family members.
Following the latest explosion in Texas, many are speculating that the Lone Star State's "serial bomber" may have been inspired by the series Manhunt: Unabomber.
The woman who cared for the alleged Parkland school shooter after the death of his mother spoke publicly Tuesday for the first time, saying she did everything she could to keep him calm and away from guns.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are continuing to break with royal tradition by ordering a lemon cake for their big day instead of fruitcake.
Many viewers of American Idol are going after Katy Perry on social media for what they say is blatant flirting with male contestants.
Getting arrested during spring break didn't seem to bother these alleged underage drinkers in Florida.