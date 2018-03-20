Evacuations ordered as powerful storm nears California

A large rock is in the middle of a field of mud and debris after mudslides from heavy rain overnight caused the closure of Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of people are under evacuation orders as a powerful Pacific storm approaches California.

The National Weather Service says an atmospheric river — a huge plume of subtropical moisture — is aimed at the state's central and southern coast, where wildfire scars have left foothill communities vulnerable to flooding and debris flows.

The storm is expected to arrive late Tuesday and persist through Thursday, bringing 2-5 inches (5-13 centimeters) of rain to coastal areas and valleys, and 5-10 inches (13-25 centimeters) in foothills and mountains.

As many as 30,000 people have been ordered to leave communities by noon on the south coast of Santa Barbara County, where a Jan. 9 deluge unleashed deadly debris flows into Montecito.

Neighboring Ventura County has taken similar measures amid concerns in adjacent counties.

Mandatory evacs in order at noon today in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties ahead of storm. @CBS8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/pCqpgehh97 — Heather Myers (@HeatherNews8) March 20, 2018

Strongest storm of the season will bring a high risk of flash flooding and debris flows in recent burn areas including ThomasFire. Flash Flood Watches issued for burn areas. Follow directions of emergency officials. #CAstorm #LArain #Montectio #LAWeather pic.twitter.com/lj7p5O5xQN — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 20, 2018