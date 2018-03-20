Broken water main causes geyser in University City

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A broken water main closed a stretch of Genesee Avenue Tuesday near Interstate 5 in University City, according to city officials.

A ruptured pipeline sent a geyser of water several stories in the air just before 11:00 a.m. and flooded adjacent traffic lanes.

Officials stopped traffic at westbound Genesee Avenue at I-5 while crews worked to shut off the water in the area.

Arian Collins, a supervising public information officer with the city of San Diego, said a contractor hit a 6-inch diameter blowoff valve connected to a 30-inch diameter water main.

Collins said no one is out of water but some customers might experience low water pressure until repairs are completed.

As of 1:00 p.m., traffic had reopened on westbound Genesee Avenue at I-5.

Facebook Video: Chopper 8 overhead a broken fire hydrant shooting water into the air in University City.

Get the latest News 8 Traffic updates »

This is a News 8 breaking story. Refresh this page for updates.