Learn to make flower crowns and easy arrangements at Downtown ev - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Learn to make flower crowns and easy arrangements at Downtown event

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — An upcoming springtime event invites attendees to learn the in's and out's of floral design – and you'll walk away with your very own creation.

Arturo H. Ramirez visited Morning Extra with more on AHR Florals' Pinot + Petals event coming up in April.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.