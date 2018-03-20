SeaWorld: Taste food, brew and wine from around the world

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - For the fourth straight year, SeaWorld launches into California inspired tapas-sized flavors that allow food connoisseurs to taste life to the fullest.

Park guests will feast their eyes, ears and taste buds on more than 55 food samples, 70 brews, a dozen wines and a boatload of sweet-tune performances by renowned musicians pulled straight from San Diego's music scene.

Seven Seas takes place March 24-April 1, April 7-8 and April 14-15.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs serves up the details.