SeaWorld: Taste food, brew and wine from around the world

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - For the fourth straight year, SeaWorld launches into California inspired tapas-sized flavors that allow food connoisseurs to taste life to the fullest. 

Park guests will feast their eyes, ears and taste buds on more than 55 food samples, 70 brews, a dozen wines and a boatload of sweet-tune performances by renowned musicians pulled straight from San Diego's music scene. 

Seven Seas takes place March 24-April 1, April 7-8 and April 14-15.

