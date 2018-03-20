Iowa Police Obtain Search Warrants in 23-Year-Old Case of Missin - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Iowa Police Obtain Search Warrants in 23-Year-Old Case of Missing TV Anchor Jodi Huisentruit

Updated: Mar 20, 2018 4:40 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.