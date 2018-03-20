Sharp Memorial Hospital co-workers rescue one of their own - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sharp Memorial Hospital co-workers rescue one of their own

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Diane McGrogran was dead for 32 minutes, but a team of doctors and nurses saved one of their own.

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is at Sharp Memorial Hospital for a tearful reunion.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.

