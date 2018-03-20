James Invades RuPaul, Jenny Slate & Kumail Nanjiani's Cell Phones

James is presented a food order, recent song played and photograph from a cell phone belonging to either RuPaul Charles, Jenny Slate and Kumail Nanjiani, and James quizzes his guests to see if he can figure out whose those items originated from.
Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m
Shaggy and James Corden update the lyrics to "It Wasn't Me" to reflect Robert Mueller's investigation into Donald Trump.
James Corden enlists the cast of "A Wrinkle in Time" to crash a screening of the film and perform a live-action rendition starring Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling for a stunned audience.
James learns that afer spending so much time with each other on the set of "A Wrinkle in Time," Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey have all worked out impressions of each other.
James asks about the instant rapport between "Gringo" stars Charlize Theron, David Oyelowo and Joel Edgerton and learns Charlize got off to a candid start by peeing herself thanks to a story David told over dinner.
James asks Lindsey Vonn and Jim Gaffigan trivia questions while audience members must hold on to items they're given based on right and wrong answers. Hold on tight and you win your pile of prizes; drop your pile and go home with nothing.
James and the Late Late Show staff battle against Bob Bradley and MLS's newest team, Los Angeles Football Club.
James welcomes animal expert Jack Hanna to the show, who introduces James, Jeff Goldblum and a hesitant Marlon Wayans to some animals, including a ring-tailed lemur and a vulture.
James invites Elton John and Sharon Stone to play a game of James That Tune, in which James uses a keyboard to play Elton's hits, and the two must guess what song James is playing. The catch: James doesn't know how to play a keyboard.