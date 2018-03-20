Still in the pink? Checking up on South Bay's mystery flamingo

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A flamingo that mysteriously appeared in the South Bay last month - like most people - seems to not want to leave San Diego.

The flamingo arrived in the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge on Feb. 14 and at first people thought it was from SeaWorld or the San Diego Zoo. But neither was missing a feathered friend.

News 8's Shawn Styles went went to get an update on the bird and has a look at some recent footage of it settling into its new surroundings.

