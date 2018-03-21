Heightened security at Serra High School following threat

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - An increased police presence is expected Wednesday at Serra High after a threatening message was written on a school wall.



As a precaution, following the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Florida, there will be heightened security as detectives and school officials investigate the threat made towards the school in Tierrasanta.



In a letter that went out to parents and staff from school principal, Dr. Erica Renfree, she states:



I want to communicate that we are actively investigating a potential threat to our campus that was discovered on a school wall.



Since the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, the San Diego Unified Police Department has investigated 48 potential threats made to district campuses.



In each instance, the district police department has identified the students involved and deemed the threats to be non-credible.



In an abundance of caution, school police is prepared to direct additional resources to Serra this week, and following spring break which starts Friday.



Students and staff are being urged to report any suspicious activity to authorities. You can remain anonymous by calling crimestoppers at (619) 531-2000.



Happening on Saturday March 24, there will be a "March for our Lives" rally at Waterfront Park.