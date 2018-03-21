Witnesses: Boko Haram returns Nigerian kidnapped schoolgirls

A hearing is underway Wednesday to determine if Tieray Jones will be re-tried in the case of a toddler who vanished 16 years ago.
A Pacific storm that promises to heavily douse much of Southern California this week will deliver a considerably less dramatic infusion of precipitation in the San Diego area, according to the National Weather Service.
The Kia Classic is back for the 9th year; this is the 6th year the tournament will be played at Aviara Golf Club.
An increased police presence is expected Wednesday at Serra High after a threatening message was written on a school wall.
Mexican Federal Police make a shocking discovery at the Tijuana Airport overnight. They were searching for drugs, when they found a tiger and black panther cub.
The National Weather Service is predicting rain around San Diego County this week, potentially heavy rain on Thursday. People in unincorporated areas can get free sandbags at numerous locations to help them protect their homes, properties and communities.
A Mexican woman in the U.S. illegally who was dragged away from her daughters by authorities in a widely viewed video was being released on her own recognizance Tuesday by an immigration judge in Southern California.
After a nearly three-hour public hearing, the City Council voted 8-1 Tuesday to approve a facility that would allow homeless people to store their valuables.
Kevin Towers, the former San Diego Padres player, scout and executive, will be posthumously inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame in a pre-game ceremony on May 12, the team announced Tuesday.