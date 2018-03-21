County offering free sandbags ahead of storm

The National Weather Service is predicting rain around San Diego County this week, potentially heavy rain on Thursday.

People in unincorporated areas can get free sandbags at numerous locations to help them protect their homes, properties and communities.

County public works officials said the coming rain was also a good reminder for people to check around their home and land to make sure drainage areas are clear and free of debris.

Rain can cause flooding and erosion, especially in areas where, by paving, drought or fire, they are not covered by landscaping, grass, trees, shrubs and other plants. Rain runoff can sweep soil, mud and debris downstream where it can damage homes, clog storms drains and culverts, and flood and damage roadways.

Using sandbags properly can help direct waters away from homes and properties. People who have slopes on their land can use mulch, or terrace their slopes and plant groundcovers and shrubs to keep them from eroding.

San Diego County’s Department of Public Works, the San Diego County Fire Authority and CAL FIRE are providing free sand and bags, or free bags, generally around the clock at the locations listed below. People should call ahead to double-check availability and bring a shovel they can use to fill bags with sand at the locations with sand and bags.

In addition to the regular locations, people who live in and around the areas that were burned by December’s Lilac Fire in North County can get free sandbags and other devices, such as fiber rolls, at the County’s Bonsall Road Station.

The station is located at 2370 Pala Road in Bonsall and will be open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents in the Lilac Fire burn areas can also call 888-846-0800 to schedule to have a County engineer come look at their property to suggest what areas need protection, and how and where to place sandbags, fiber rolls and other erosion control devices.

Sand and Bags

Bonita/Sunnyside: 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902 P: 619-479-2346

Bonsall Road Station: 2370 Pala Road, Bonsall, CA 92003: (See hours listed above)

Boulevard: 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905 P: 619-390-2020

De Luz: 39524 Daily Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-3140 *(Not staffed 24/7)

De Luz: 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-2422

Fallbrook: 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-723-2024

Lakeside River Park Conservancy:12108 Industry Road, Lakeside CA 92040 P: 619-443-4770 *(Closed over the weekend)

Palomar Mountain: 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060 P: 760-742-3701

Ramona: 3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-0107

Ramona: 24462 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-9465

Rincon: 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061 P: 760-742-3243

Valley Center: 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082 P: 760-751-7605

Warner Springs: 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086

P: 760-782-9113

Bags Only

Alpine: 1364 Tavern Road, Alpine, CA 91901 P: 619-445-2635

Deer Springs: 1321 Deer Springs Road, San Marcos, CA 92069 P: 760-741-5512

Campo: 31577 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5516

Campo (Lake Morena): 29690 Oak Drive, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5960

Deer Springs: 8709 Circle R Drive, Escondido, CA 92026 P: 760-749-8001

Deer Springs: 10308 Meadow Glen Way East, Escondido, CA 92026 P: 760-751-0820

Descanso: 9718 River Road, Descanso, CA 91916 P: 619-445-4731

Dulzura: 17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917 P: 619-468-3391

El Cajon: 551 Harbison Canyon Rd, El Cajon, CA 92019 P: 619-445-5001

Jacumba: 1255 Jacumba St., Jacumba, CA 91934 P: 619-766-4535

Jamul (Deerhorn): 2383 Honeysprings Road, Jamul, CA 91935 P: 619-468-3030

Jamul: 14024 Peaceful Valley Ranch Rd, Jamul, CA 91935 P: 619-669-6580

Julian: (Shelter Valley) 72160 Great Southern Overland, Julian, CA 92036 760-765-0155

Mount Laguna: 10385 Sunrise Highway, Mt Laguna, CA 91948 P: 619-473-8281

Ocotillo Wells: 5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs, CA 92004 P: 760-767-7430

Portrero: 25130 Highway 94, Potrero, CA 91963 P: 619-478-5544

Ramona: 829 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-8914

Ramona: (Intermountain) 25858 A Highway 78, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-3710

Ramona: (Mount Woodson) 16310 Highway 67, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-1150

Ranchita: 37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita, CA 92066 P: 760-782-3467 *(Not staffed 24/7)

San Pasqual: 17701 San Pasqual Valley Rd, Escondido, CA 92025 P: 858-573-1322

Warner Springs: 31049 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086 P: 760-782-3560

You may also want to check out this how-to video, “You’ve Got Your Sandbags, Now What?” that explains how to properly fill and use sandbags to protect your property.