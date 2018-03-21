County offering free sandbags ahead of storm

The National Weather Service is predicting rain around San Diego County this week, potentially heavy rain on Thursday.
People in unincorporated areas can get free sandbags at numerous locations to help them protect their homes, properties and communities.
County public works officials said the coming rain was also a good reminder for people to check around their home and land to make sure drainage areas are clear and free of debris.
Rain can cause flooding and erosion, especially in areas where, by paving, drought or fire, they are not covered by landscaping, grass, trees, shrubs and other plants. Rain runoff can sweep soil, mud and debris downstream where it can damage homes, clog storms drains and culverts, and flood and damage roadways.
Using sandbags properly can help direct waters away from homes and properties. People who have slopes on their land can use mulch, or terrace their slopes and plant groundcovers and shrubs to keep them from eroding.
San Diego County’s Department of Public Works, the San Diego County Fire Authority and CAL FIRE are providing free sand and bags, or free bags, generally around the clock at the locations listed below. People should call ahead to double-check availability and bring a shovel they can use to fill bags with sand at the locations with sand and bags.
In addition to the regular locations, people who live in and around the areas that were burned by December’s Lilac Fire in North County can get free sandbags and other devices, such as fiber rolls, at the County’s Bonsall Road Station.
The station is located at 2370 Pala Road in Bonsall and will be open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents in the Lilac Fire burn areas can also call 888-846-0800 to schedule to have a County engineer come look at their property to suggest what areas need protection, and how and where to place sandbags, fiber rolls and other erosion control devices.
Sand and Bags
- Bonita/Sunnyside: 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902 P: 619-479-2346
- Bonsall Road Station: 2370 Pala Road, Bonsall, CA 92003: (See hours listed above)
- Boulevard: 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905 P: 619-390-2020
- De Luz: 39524 Daily Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-3140 *(Not staffed 24/7)
- De Luz: 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-2422
- Fallbrook: 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-723-2024
- Lakeside River Park Conservancy:12108 Industry Road, Lakeside CA 92040 P: 619-443-4770 *(Closed over the weekend)
- Palomar Mountain: 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060 P: 760-742-3701
- Ramona: 3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-0107
- Ramona: 24462 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-9465
- Rincon: 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061 P: 760-742-3243
- Valley Center: 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082 P: 760-751-7605
- Warner Springs: 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086
P: 760-782-9113
Bags Only
- Alpine: 1364 Tavern Road, Alpine, CA 91901 P: 619-445-2635
- Deer Springs: 1321 Deer Springs Road, San Marcos, CA 92069 P: 760-741-5512
- Campo: 31577 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5516
- Campo (Lake Morena): 29690 Oak Drive, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5960
- Deer Springs: 8709 Circle R Drive, Escondido, CA 92026 P: 760-749-8001
- Deer Springs: 10308 Meadow Glen Way East, Escondido, CA 92026 P: 760-751-0820
- Descanso: 9718 River Road, Descanso, CA 91916 P: 619-445-4731
- Dulzura: 17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917 P: 619-468-3391
- El Cajon: 551 Harbison Canyon Rd, El Cajon, CA 92019 P: 619-445-5001
- Jacumba: 1255 Jacumba St., Jacumba, CA 91934 P: 619-766-4535
- Jamul (Deerhorn): 2383 Honeysprings Road, Jamul, CA 91935 P: 619-468-3030
- Jamul: 14024 Peaceful Valley Ranch Rd, Jamul, CA 91935 P: 619-669-6580
- Julian: (Shelter Valley) 72160 Great Southern Overland, Julian, CA 92036 760-765-0155
- Mount Laguna: 10385 Sunrise Highway, Mt Laguna, CA 91948 P: 619-473-8281
- Ocotillo Wells: 5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs, CA 92004 P: 760-767-7430
- Portrero: 25130 Highway 94, Potrero, CA 91963 P: 619-478-5544
- Ramona: 829 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-8914
- Ramona: (Intermountain) 25858 A Highway 78, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-3710
- Ramona: (Mount Woodson) 16310 Highway 67, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-1150
- Ranchita: 37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita, CA 92066 P: 760-782-3467 *(Not staffed 24/7)
- San Pasqual: 17701 San Pasqual Valley Rd, Escondido, CA 92025 P: 858-573-1322
- Warner Springs: 31049 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086 P: 760-782-3560
You may also want to check out this how-to video, “You’ve Got Your Sandbags, Now What?” that explains how to properly fill and use sandbags to protect your property.