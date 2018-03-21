Austin Bombings: Police Reportedly Investigating Reddit User Taking Credit for Explosions

Tear gas canisters recently spewed noxious green gas inside Kosovo's parliament chambers in what officials say was a bizarre stunt by opposition leaders protesting a territory deal.
A 14-year-old girl who's missing for more than a month has been found after walking into a California business to ask for help, according to reports.
A one-eyed dog saved her owner’s life by sniffing out a cancerous lump, just months after she was rescued.
Chewbacca might not speak a human language, but Austin knew immediately that the beloved Star Wars character was giving him good news — that he was to receive a heart transplant.
Skeletal remains unearthed in a New York home on Monday are believed to be those of a woman who vanished more than 50 years ago.
Mark Hamill took to Twitter early Wednesday morning to reveal a discovery he recently made in a London hotel: A painting that resembles Princess Leia.
Prosecutors have accused Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz and his brother of discussing "starting" a sort of fan club for themselves as a way to meet girls.
Actor Kirk Cameron is tackling some modern-day growing pains of his own as he dispenses advice to other parents about their children’s use of social media.
Hours before a suspect in the Austin bombings killed himself with an explosive device, a social media user claiming to be behind the attacks said they wouldn’t stop until they became “as prolific as the Zodiac Killer.”
The Super Bowl "selfie kid," who became an instant viral sensation after taking a snap with Justin Timberlake during the halftime show, is still at it.