Tiger and panther cubs found at Tijuana Airport

Tiger and panther cubs found at Tijuana Airport

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Mexican Federal Police made a shocking discovery at the Tijuana Airport overnight.

They were searching for drugs Tuesday, when they found a tiger and black panther cub.

The animals were smuggled in separate packages that were shipped from Mexico City.

No word on their condition.

Video courtesy: Mexican Federal Police.

