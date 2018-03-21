The LPGA Kia Classic returns to Aviara Golf Glub

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Kia Classic is back for the 9th year; this is the 6th year the tournament will be played at Aviara Golf Club.



Defending champion Mirim Lee joins a great field of players battling it out for a $1.8 million purse.



Competitive play tees off Thursday, but News 8’s Ashley Jacobs went to the course ahead of the ProAm.



She brings you an in depth look at the tournament, how players stay fit on the road and other springtime activities to check out at Park Hyatt Aviara resort.

For more information on the tournament visit www.kiaclassic.com.