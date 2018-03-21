Women’s Wellness with the Yoga Ninja

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - What is better than brunch and yoga? How about brunch and yoga benefiting a great cause?

On Saturday, March 24 at Hotel Republic San Diego will honor Women’s History Month alongside several female friends in business with a Women’s Wellness Yoga + Brunch celebration to benefit former foster youth through local nonprofit Just In Time.

Guests will enjoy brunch from Hotel Republic’s Topside, beverages from Pomp & Whimsy, Suja Juice and Swell Coffee Co., beauty and pampering from Kopari and live music under the San Diego sunshine.

Proceeds from this event will go to Just In Time for Foster Youth who help transition-age foster youth achieve self-sufficiency and well-being.

Yoga leader, Rachel Mulvaney, Hotel Republic General Manager, Malia Empron and Youth Services Director for Just in Time for Foster Youth, Vanessa Davis, joined Morning Extra to explain what is going down on Saturday.

Tickets for yoga and brunch are $45, and for just brunch is $25. For tickets and more information go to their website.



