SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - What would you do if money wasn’t an issue? Travel? Buy real estate? How about all of it?

It is possible! You just have to know a few secrets.

Did you know that by brewing coffee at home instead of going to your local coffee shop everyday would save you almost $800 a year?

How about that over 1.3 billion tons of food are thrown away annually? That equates to roughly $2,275 for the average family of 4.

Teacher, author, real estate investor and world traveler, Timolin Langin, joined News 8 Morning Extra to give tips on financial freedom and to talk about her book “Mind Over Money: How to Live like a Millionaire on any Budget.”

