Girl, 14, Missing for a Month Walks Into Sacramento Business Ask - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Girl, 14, Missing for a Month Walks Into Sacramento Business Asking for Help

Updated: Mar 21, 2018 12:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.