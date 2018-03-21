Mikelle Biggs Cold Case: Mysterious Note on Dollar Bill Claims to Be From Arizona Kidnapping Victim

A Boston mother, who waited 30 years for her daughter's killer to be punished, told the convicted murderer that she forgives him.
Four brave, or very silly, Scots donned their trunks and 'swam' in the snow to raise money for their community pool.
Just two days into spring, the Northeast has been hit with another snowstorm, the fourth nor'easter to strike in three weeks.
A blog purportedly written by Texas serial bombing suspect Mark Conditt outlines his extreme views on controversial issues and in the wake of the bombings, reads like a manifesto.
An Arizona woman recorded a terrifying encounter when she says she was harassed by a man following her during a jog in Scottsdale.
Two men left paralyzed after suffering spinal cord injuries are learning to walk again, thanks to a robotic exoskeleton they control with their minds.
A military wife in Missouri received quite the birthday surprise when her husband suddenly popped up after a long deployment.
Karen McDougal is about to be the talk of the nation as the former “Playmate of the Year,” who claims she had an affair with Donald Trump 10 years ago, is set to go public with her story.
Adult film star Stormy Daniels went on a 24-hour long tweetstorm about her purported affair with President Trump in 2006.