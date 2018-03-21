Spring cleaning means it's time for the new fashion trends - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Spring cleaning means it's time for the new fashion trends

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) -  As we all know, Tuesday was the first day of spring. That means one thing. Spring cleaning!

It is time to clean out the closet so there is room for new clothes.

Some of the new fashion we should be looking for are

  • Shades of Pink
  • Graphic designs
  • All White & very feminine
  • Plastic clothing/shoes
  • Pastel Colors even for men

Arianne Cousin from Fashion Valley joined News 8 Morning Extra to show off some of these trends and to tell us about a few more.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.