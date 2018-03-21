Celebrate spring with seasonal San Diego events and adventures

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Spring has arrived and it's time to get out and enjoy the season in San Diego.

Mom and lifestyle blogger, Sugar Jones stopped by Morning Extra to talk about where to find wild flowers, baby animals, tea parties and other special springtime places and events.

Get details on some of Sugar's springtime suggestions below:

Festival Fun

East Village Opening Day Block Party on March 30 – 31: Show your San Diego Padre's pride at this annual party to celebrate the opening of the Major League Baseball season. The family fun will include games, craft beer, music, food and more.

Fallbrook Avocado Festival on April 15: Thousands of avocado-lovers will come together to sample avocados, check out cooking contest entries, buy avocado-themed gifts and enjoy live entertainment.

Spring Garden and Butterfly Festival at Cuyamaca College on April 28: A community celebration of spring and a greener future featuring programs, kids' activities, exhibitors and demonstrations.

5th annual San Diego Shaka Fest at Mission Bay on April 28: Celebrates Hawaiian culture, arts, and athletics with events including a youth-only canoe regatta, SUP race for adults and kids, Hawaiian and Tahitian entertainment, boutique vendors and island-inspired food vendors.

Welk Resorts Spring Fling Family Festival on April 7 - 8: This event for all ages will include rides, live entertainment, face painting, and the chance to craft a fairy garden.

Spring in Bloom

From February to April each year, a spectacular display occurs in the 600,000-acre Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in San Diego’s East County as colorful wildflowers bloom. The timing of the phenomenon depends on the time and amount of winter rainfall, so the blossoms are at their peak for just two weeks. Guests are advised to call the park’s 24-hour Wildflower Hotline at 760-767-4684 before planning a tour of the desert flora.

A sea of giant ranunculus flowers transforms 50 acres of hills into rows of brilliant color at the Flower Fields of Carlsbad. From March through May, guests can stroll through the gardens, including a miniature rose garden, a fragrant sweet pea maze, a spectacular display of red, white and blue flowers planted in the shape of a giant American flag and more.

Chopper8 captures a sea of color at the Flower Fields of Carlsbad:

Balboa Park's Offshoot Tours provides free, one-hour tours that vary each week and showcase the park’s botanical offerings. Tours begin at 10 a.m. on Saturdays in front of the Balboa Park Visitors Center. Highlights include the Inez Grant Parker Memorial Rose Garden, displaying approximately 2,500 roses of nearly 200 varieties, and the Alcazar Garden, with a floral design patterned after the gardens of Alcazar Castle in Seville, Spain.

This year's Coronado Flower Show will be held under tents at Spreckels Park on April 21 and 22. The event is open to the public and will feature shopping, live music, a food pavillion and beer garden. Admission is $5.

Spring Camps

Living Coast Discovery Center has camps on multiple dates from now through March 30.

Wild Wonders has ongoing spring camps now until March 30.

Tea Time

The Grand Tea Room in Escondido: $18 for children ages 10 & younger

Julian Tea & Cottage Arts in Julian: $8.95 for children ages 12 & younger

RELATED COVERAGE