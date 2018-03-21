San Diego restaurants make OpenTable's list of 100 best "big night out" restaurants in America

The debate over dockless bikes rolled into Pacific Beach as the Town Council held a panel Wednesday night with bike and scooter sharing companies: Bird, LimeBike, ofo and Mobike.
Three San Diego schools have received phony threats this week, and on Wednesday, a Serra High School freshman was arrested on suspicion of scrawling a threat about a school shooting in a restroom at the Tierrasanta campus.
Tieray Jones walked out of jail a free man Wednesday night just hours after a judge decided to not re-try him in the death of his stepson nearly 16-years ago.
DMV officers were out Wednesday, looking for people abusing the system. One woman was in tears as she was caught using a handicap placard issued to her adult son - who wasn't with her on the shopping trip.
News 8's investigation into high water bills across the city of San Diego continues. Months after we received our first complaint, viewers are still emailing us about the problem.
Escondido police sought public help Wednesday to identify a woman suspected of stealing from two jewelry stores this week while as many as 10 accomplices distracted store employees.