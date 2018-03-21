First Ad for Trump's Anti-Drug Campaign - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

First Ad for Trump's Anti-Drug Campaign

After hearing President Donald Trump's plan for a new round of anti-drug commercials, James Corden gets a head start revisiting the the classic "this is your brain" anti-drug ad of the 1980s. He probably should have had breakfast before the shoot.

