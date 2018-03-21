Man jailed on suspicion of shining laser at SDPD helicopter

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 32-year-old man was in custody Wednesday on suspicion of pointing a laser at a San Diego police helicopter in the Mission Bay area, an officer said.
A San Diego Police Department helicopter was flying in the area of Fiesta Island around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when someone on the ground began pointing a purple laser at the aircraft, Officer Tony Martinez said. The helicopter crew was able to find and track the car where the laser was coming from, and patrol officers on the ground stopped the vehicle.
Inside the black Volkswagen sedan, officers detained and questioned 32-year-old Robert Louis Silva Jr., who was then arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of a felony count of discharging a laser at an aircraft. He was being held this morning at the San Diego Central Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
The crime Silva is suspected of committing can be charged in California as a misdemeanor or a felony. As a felony, it carries a potential penalty of 16 months to three years of imprisonment and up to a $2,000 fine.
Last December, 27-year-old Chula Vista resident Michael Angelo Ramirez pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to shining a laser into the cockpit of a Border Patrol helicopter. Under federal law, the crime carries the potential of up to five years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.
Ramirez is set to be sentenced in the case next Monday.
The debate over dockless bikes rolled into Pacific Beach as the Town Council held a panel Wednesday night with bike and scooter sharing companies: Bird, LimeBike, ofo and Mobike.
Three San Diego schools have received phony threats this week, and on Wednesday, a Serra High School freshman was arrested on suspicion of scrawling a threat about a school shooting in a restroom at the Tierrasanta campus.
Tieray Jones walked out of jail a free man Wednesday night just hours after a judge decided to not re-try him in the death of his stepson nearly 16-years ago.
DMV officers were out Wednesday, looking for people abusing the system. One woman was in tears as she was caught using a handicap placard issued to her adult son - who wasn't with her on the shopping trip.
A Serra High School freshman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of scrawling a threat about a school shooting in a restroom at the Tierrasanta campus.
News 8's investigation into high water bills across the city of San Diego continues. Months after we received our first complaint, viewers are still emailing us about the problem.
Escondido police sought public help Wednesday to identify a woman suspected of stealing from two jewelry stores this week while as many as 10 accomplices distracted store employees.