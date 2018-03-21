Car Giveaway: He wants to hitch your ride for a very good cause

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Every good deed starts with an act of kindness.

A mechanic in North County needs your help giving away a free car to a person in need.

In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Vista to help jump start the T.J. Crossman Car Giveaway.

T.J. will give the car away in August and will take nominations from any person in the county.

If you have a vehicle you would like to donate, call T.J., at his auto shop.

Need a favor. Looking for a car. The TJ Crossman Car Giveaway can go to any person or family in need in San Diego County. The Zevely Zone tonight at 5:40 pm on Channel 8 @CBS8 @thecwsandiego #TJCrossmanAutoRepair pic.twitter.com/CxtccG97k9 — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) March 21, 2018

