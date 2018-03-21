Car Giveaway: He wants to hitch your ride for a very good cause - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Car Giveaway: He wants to hitch your ride for a very good cause

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Every good deed starts with an act of kindness.

A mechanic in North County needs your help giving away a free car to a person in need.

In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Vista to help jump start the T.J. Crossman Car Giveaway.

T.J. will give the car away in August and will take nominations from any person in the county.

If you have a vehicle you would like to donate, call T.J., at his auto shop

