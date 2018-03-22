Increased security at two Vista campuses following threats

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Two more schools face threats Thursday morning in Vista and city leaders are taking new action to stop them.

On Wednesday, phone calls alerted parents at two North County High Schools to unverified threats.

A Serra High School freshman was also arrested Wednesday on suspicion of scrawling a threat about a school shooting in a restroom at the Tierrasanta campus.

At least 19 threats have been made against San Diego-area schools since last month's massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and prosecutors have charged nine juveniles in connection with the incidents, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

On Friday, school and city officials plan to hold a news conference outlining the ramifications of the spate of school threats, punishments faced by those who issue them and efforts to discourage youths from engaging in such offenses.

With an uptick of such threats in the wake of last month’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting, questions arise on how parents should be addressing the subject with their children.

News 8’s Chris Gros reports from Tierrasanta with one expert’s opinion.

