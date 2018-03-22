Focus on the importance of water on World Water Day

Testimony continued Thursday in the civil lawsuit surrounding the mysterious death of Rebecca Zahau as her boyfriend Jonah Shacknai took the stand.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was free on bail Thursday following his arrest by Riverside County authorities on suspicion of lewd acts with a child.
The Fred Hall Show is dubbed The Ultimate Outdoor Experience, featuring the hottest trends in outdoor recreation. Boating, fishing, camping, hunting, scuba diving and international travel with over 700 exhibits and interactive displays at Del Mar Fairgrounds.
Two more schools face threats Thursday morning in Vista and city leaders are taking new action to stop them.
Rain showers are expected to reach San Diego County Thursday, but the brunt of a big storm impacting much of Southern California will miss San Diego County and instead hit north of here.
The National Weather Service is predicting rain around San Diego County this week, potentially heavy rain on Thursday. People in unincorporated areas can get free sandbags at numerous locations to help them protect their homes, properties and communities.
The debate over dockless bikes rolled into Pacific Beach as the Town Council held a panel Wednesday night with bike and scooter sharing companies: Bird, LimeBike, ofo and Mobike.
Tieray Jones walked out of jail a free man Wednesday night just hours after a judge decided to not re-try him in the death of his stepson nearly 16-years ago.
DMV officers were out Wednesday, looking for people abusing the system. One woman was in tears as she was caught using a handicap placard issued to her adult son - who wasn't with her on the shopping trip.