Focus on the importance of water on World Water Day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - World Water Day is on March 22nd every year and is about focusing attention on the importance of water.

The theme for this year is 'Nature for Water' – exploring nature-based solutions to the water challenges we face in the 21st century.

This includes the sewage flow into the Tijuana River.

For World Water Day, the Latino Film Fest will be screening a film called “The Wild Coast of Cuba” which highlights some of the most beautiful, pristine and untouched areas on the planet.

Paloma Aguirre, the Coastal and Marine Director of WILDCOAST joined Morning Extra to talk about the film and what is being done to clean up the sewage in the Tijuana River.

Interested in checking out the film? Grab your tickets here!