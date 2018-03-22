Network and build business relationships at the #DoersAcrossTheGlobe Tour

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Looking for a chance to network? #DoersAcrossTheGlobe tour is in San Diego and will give people an opportunity to socialize, network, and build stronger relationships with the local community of doers and entrepreneurs.

Ryan Heenan is an example of the type of people who will be at the event. He is an entrepreneur and a Fiverr freelancer.

Ryan joined Morning Extra to talk about what Fiverr is and what to expect at Thursday’s event.

Want to get out there and network? The event will be at March 22 at 6:30 p.m. at WeWork, 600 B Street, San Diego on the 3rd Floor.